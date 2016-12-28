Milwaukee man returns $600 found in lost wallet

A Milwaukee man found a wallet filled with cash on Christmas Eve on the city's south side. A lot of people told him to keep it, but he went on a mission to return it.

Frankie Walker did not get anything for Christmas this year, so $600 could have gone a long way for some presents. But he says he was raised better, so he knew he could not keep money that did not belong to him.

The Christmas holiday had 18-year-old Omar Ali excited to meet up with his friends. The teen had just been given cash from his mother for his birthday. He put $600 worth of brand-new $100 bills in his wallet and walked to the store with his friends. When he didn't find anything he came home, but his wallet was gone.

"We just went back out there looking and we couldn't find it. And we're like, 'Oh my God, we can't find it,'" said Ali talking about how his friends searched the street.

Later that night, Frankie Walker was going to his friend's holiday party. As he walked down the sidewalk something caught his eye.

"The street light was shining right on the wallet, so I picked it up and was like is this your's or somebody's in the party upstairs?" said Walker.

When nobody claimed it, people at the party started telling him to keep it.

That night, Ali went to bed thinking the money was gone. His mom spoke to us through a translator, saying she worked a long time to save up for that gift for her son.

"I was praying to return, for him to find that money," said Areej Abdulkhalek.

Walker says he saw Ali's high school ID badge in the wallet and imagined how frantic he must be. He posted on Facebook asking for help to find Ali. Again, people posted to him to keep it or even came forward asking for the money.

"I couldn't be happy at the cost of somebody else being sad," said Walker.

A friend of Ali's saw the post and the two got connected. Ali got his wallet back Christmas Day.

"Giving it back and just seeing how happy I made somebody's Christmas, that was enough for me," said Walker.

"Thank you for everything," said Abdulkhalek.

"God bless you," said Ali.

Ali's family gave Walker a hundred dollars and some cologne as a thank you. Ali was saving the cash to eventually buy a car. He says he won't take it all out again.

Be sure and try our new SNOWCAST APP! It is the "snow equivalent to STORM SHIELD" - a great new product that gives you high resolution snow forecasts for any part of the nation! It has just been introduced for iPhones, but we are working on the Android version! Just search SNOWCAST in the App Store or click here.