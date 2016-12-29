Green Bay Police Chief makes friendly wager with Detroit Police Chief

GREEN BAY, Wis. - Green Bay Police Chief Andrew Smith says he's made a friendly wager with Detroit Police Chief James Craig on the Packers-Lions NFC North Title Game.

According to a press release from the Green Bay Police Department, both chiefs spent the majority of their careers as Los Angeles Police Officers and worked together in the 77th Street Division in South Central Los Angeles in the 1990s.

The two remained friends and while speaking on the phone Tuesday night, they made a friendly wager on the upcoming Packers-Lions game.

Chief Craig is wagering American Coney Island hot dogs from Detroit's famous American Coney Island restaurant.

Chief Smith countered his wager with some of Green Bay's best fare, including a 6 pack of Titletown's Green 19 beer, Ron's cheese curds from the Cannery, Maplewood Meats bratwursts, coffee from The Attic Coffee Shop and a Green Bay Packer baseball cap.

"With the Packers playing so well, I'm confident our Packers will dominate," said Chief Andrew Smith. "Detroit is a great city with a proud tradition... except for winning late in the season. With players like Rogers, Nelson Mathews, Clinton Dix and Adams, the Packers are going to clinch the NFC North title."

Both police departments posted videos of their friendly wager on their Facebook sites.

Here's the response from Detroit Police Chief James Craig: