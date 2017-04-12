Summerfest announces ground stage lineup for 2017

MILWAUKEE – Summerfest has announced more than 100 headlining acts that will perform at Summerfest’s 50th edition.
The lineup was nationally announced Tuesday night on ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live!, featuring a performance by major grounds stage headliner, The Shins.
This year’s Summerfest grounds stage headliner lineup includes:
Performance dates are available on Summerfest.com
. Times and stage locations, as well as additional headliners will be announced in the coming weeks.
Ticket prices for Summerfest’s 50th are $20 for general admission and $13 for weekday tickets (valid prior to 4:00 pm). Multi-day ticket deals all of which can be purchased now at Summerfest.com with no incremental service fees:
- The Summerfest 50th Commemorative 11-Day Power Pass, a limited edition pass with a 3D effect and Summerfest lanyard, is available in limited quantities for $100.
- The 2017 Summerfest 50th Commemorative 1-Day Ticket, a limited edition red and gold holographic foil ticket, is available in limited quantities for $25.
- FOR A LIMITED TIME: The 11-Day Power Pass is available for $80 ($220 value) through April 24.
- FOR A LIMITED TIME: The 3-Day Pass is available for $45 and is valid for one general admission per day on three different days of the festival ($60 value) through April 24.
