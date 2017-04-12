Summerfest announces ground stage lineup for 2017

Apr 12, 2017

MILWAUKEE – Summerfest  has announced more than 100 headlining acts that will perform at Summerfest’s 50th edition.  
 
The lineup was nationally announced Tuesday night on ABC’s  Jimmy Kimmel Live!, featuring a performance by major grounds stage headliner, The Shins.  
 
 
This year’s Summerfest grounds stage headliner lineup includes:
  • A Day to Remember
  • Aesop Rock with Rob Sonic
  • Alessia Cara
  • Allen Stone
  • Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness
  • Andy Grammer
  • Atmosphere
  • AWOLNATION
  • Barns Courtney
  • Bebe Rexha
  • Ben Rector
  • Berlin Featuring Terri Nunn
  • Big Thief
  • BJ The Chicago Kid
  • Black Joe Lewis & The Honeybears
  • Blackberry Smoke
  • Bleachers
  • Bleeker
  • Blues Traveler
  • Brett Eldredge
  • Brian Setzer's Rockabilly Riot!
  • Brother Ali
  • Cade
  • Car Seat Headrest
  • Charlie Hirsch
  • Chevelle
  • Chicano Batman
  • Collective Soul
  • CVBZ
  • DallasK
  • Dan + Shay
  • Danny Gokey
  • Dead Horses
  • Death From Above 1979
  • Dennis DeYoung
  • Dispatch
  • DNCE
  • Domenic Marte
  • Dylan Scott
  • Elephante
  • Fishbone
  • Flint Eastwood
  • Flume
  • Frankie Ballard
  • GGOOLLDD
  • Gilberto Santa Rosa
  • Girl Talk
  • Gnash
  • Grandtheft
  • Grieves
  • Guster
  • Hanson
  • Hey Violet
  • High Valley
  • Highly Suspect
  • Hippo Campus
  • Horseshoes & Hand Grenades
  • House of Pain
  • Huey Lewis & The News
  • IRONTOM
  • IshDARR
  • J Boog
  • James Arthur
  • Jamila Woods
  • Jerrod Niemann
  • JJ Grey & Mofro
  • John Waite
  • Johnnyswim
  • Jon Bellion
  • Joss Stone
  • Justin Caruso
  • Klangstof
  • KYLE
  • LANCO
  • Lauren Alaina
  • Lauv
  • Lee Fields & The Expressions
  • LOCASH
  • Loosid
  • Los Lonely Boys
  • Lost Kings
  • Michelle Branch
  • Miike Snow
  • Miles Nielsen & The Rusted Hearts
  • Mindi Abair & The Boneshakers
  • MisterWives
  • Mondo Cozmo
  • MUNA
  • NEEDTOBREATHE
  • Parade of Lights
  • Peter Wolf
  • Peter Frampton
  • Phil Vassar
  • Phillip Phillips
  • Pokey LaFarge
  • PVRIS
  • REO Speedwagon
  • Saba
  • San Fermin
  • Sa-Roc
  • SHAED
  • Shaun Frank
  • Shinedown
  • Slaughter
  • Slightly Stoopid
  • Soul Asylum
  • Soul Position
  • Speaker of the House
  • Spin Doctors
  • Steve Miller Band
  • Steve Aoki
  • Tegan and Sara
  • Terry Hanck Band
  • The Band Perry
  • The Bright Light Social Hour
  • The Church
  • The Last Bandoleros
  • The Marcus King Band
  • The Moody Blues
  • The Naked and Famous
  • The Revivalists
  • The Shins
  • The Suburbs
  • The Regrettes
  • Third Eye Blind
  • Tommy Tutone
  • Tonic
  • Toto
  • T-Pain
  • Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue
  • Tucker Beathard
  • Vinyl Theatre
  • Walk Off The Earth
  • Walk the Moon
  • Welshly Arms
  • Whitney
  • William Michael Morgan
  • Willy Porter Band
  • Ziggy Marley
 
Performance dates are available on Summerfest.com.  Times and stage locations, as well as additional headliners will be announced in the coming weeks.
 
Ticket prices for Summerfest’s 50th are $20 for general admission and $13 for weekday tickets (valid prior to 4:00 pm). Multi-day ticket deals  all of which can be purchased now at Summerfest.com with no incremental service fees: 
 
  • The Summerfest 50th Commemorative 11-Day Power Pass, a limited edition pass with a 3D effect and Summerfest lanyard, is available in limited quantities for $100.
  • The 2017 Summerfest 50th Commemorative 1-Day Ticket, a limited edition red and gold holographic foil ticket, is available in limited quantities for $25.
  • FOR A LIMITED TIME: The 11-Day Power Pass is available for $80 ($220 value) through April 24. 
  • FOR A LIMITED TIME: The 3-Day Pass is available for $45 and is valid for one general admission per day on three different days of the festival ($60 value) through April 24.

Be sure and watch TODAY'S TMJ4 on Roku! We are the only station in Milwaukee to provide the latest news, weather and sports on the device. Search for us on Roku today!

 