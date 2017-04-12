Summerfest announces ground stage lineup for 2017

MILWAUKEE – Summerfest has announced more than 100 headlining acts that will perform at Summerfest’s 50th edition.

The lineup was nationally announced Tuesday night on ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live!, featuring a performance by major grounds stage headliner, The Shins.

This year’s Summerfest grounds stage headliner lineup includes:

A Day to Remember

Aesop Rock with Rob Sonic

Alessia Cara

Allen Stone

Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness

Andy Grammer

Atmosphere

AWOLNATION

Barns Courtney

Bebe Rexha

Ben Rector

Berlin Featuring Terri Nunn

Big Thief

BJ The Chicago Kid

Black Joe Lewis & The Honeybears

Blackberry Smoke

Bleachers

Bleeker

Blues Traveler

Brett Eldredge

Brian Setzer's Rockabilly Riot!

Brother Ali

Cade

Car Seat Headrest

Charlie Hirsch

Chevelle

Chicano Batman

Collective Soul

CVBZ

DallasK

Dan + Shay

Danny Gokey

Dead Horses

Death From Above 1979

Dennis DeYoung

Dispatch

DNCE

Domenic Marte

Dylan Scott

Elephante

Fishbone

Flint Eastwood

Flume

Frankie Ballard

GGOOLLDD

Gilberto Santa Rosa

Girl Talk

Gnash

Grandtheft

Grieves

Guster

Hanson

Hey Violet

High Valley

Highly Suspect

Hippo Campus

Horseshoes & Hand Grenades

House of Pain

Huey Lewis & The News

IRONTOM

IshDARR

J Boog

James Arthur

Jamila Woods

Jerrod Niemann

JJ Grey & Mofro

John Waite

Johnnyswim

Jon Bellion

Joss Stone

Justin Caruso

Klangstof

KYLE

LANCO

Lauren Alaina

Lauv

Lee Fields & The Expressions

LOCASH

Loosid

Los Lonely Boys

Lost Kings

Michelle Branch

Miike Snow

Miles Nielsen & The Rusted Hearts

Mindi Abair & The Boneshakers

MisterWives

Mondo Cozmo

MUNA

NEEDTOBREATHE

Parade of Lights

Peter Wolf

Peter Frampton

Phil Vassar

Phillip Phillips

Pokey LaFarge

PVRIS

REO Speedwagon

Saba

San Fermin

Sa-Roc

SHAED

Shaun Frank

Shinedown

Slaughter

Slightly Stoopid

Soul Asylum

Soul Position

Speaker of the House

Spin Doctors

Steve Miller Band

Steve Aoki

Tegan and Sara

Terry Hanck Band

The Band Perry

The Bright Light Social Hour

The Church

The Last Bandoleros

The Marcus King Band

The Moody Blues

The Naked and Famous

The Revivalists

The Shins

The Suburbs

The Regrettes

Third Eye Blind

Tommy Tutone

Tonic

Toto

T-Pain

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue

Tucker Beathard

Vinyl Theatre

Walk Off The Earth

Walk the Moon

Welshly Arms

Whitney

William Michael Morgan

Willy Porter Band

Ziggy Marley

Performance dates are available on Summerfest.com . Times and stage locations, as well as additional headliners will be announced in the coming weeks.