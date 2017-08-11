Spaghetti and meatball mozzarella sticks take 1st place in Sporkies awards

3:59 PM, Aug 9, 2017
1:14 PM, Aug 11, 2017

Wisconsin State Fair

Wisconsin State Fair

Albanese’s Roadhouse’s spaghetti and meatball mozzarella sticks took first place in the Wisconsin State Fair Sporkies awards Wednesday.

For the fair, the restaurant's famous dish was rolled up into a wonton wrapper and—of course—deep fried, and served with marinara sauce. The dish was also a finalist in last year’s Sporkies.

LaCoppa Artisan Gelato’s Chocomela Nachos took second place, and the Budweiser Pavillion’s Triple Threat took third.

