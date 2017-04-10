United States, Mexico, and Canada launch bid to host 2026 World Cup

The United States, Mexico, and Canada officially announced their intention to submit a bid to co-host the 2026 World Cup.

Three-quarters of the tournament would be played in the United States, including the World Cup final.

The 2002 World Cup is the only other tournament to be played in multiple countries (Japan and South Korea).

This North American joint bid is currently favored to be chosen due to the increased size of the tournament. The World Cup field will expand from 32 to 48 teams in 2026, meaning there will be 16 more games played. According to the initial proposal, the United States would host 60 of the 80 World Cup matches, while Mexico and Canada would get 10 each.

All World Cup bids must be submitted by December 2018.

The United States hosted their only men's World Cup in 1994, while Mexico hosted in both 1970 and 1986. Canada has never hosted the World Cup.

The 2018 and 2022 World Cups will be played in Russia and Qatar, respectively.

