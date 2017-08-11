Packers WR Malachi Dupre carted off after vicious hit

The Packer’s seventh-round pick, WR Malachi Dupre, was carted off the field on a stretcher after a vicious hit Thursday night against the Philadelphia Eagles.

It was Dupre’s first game with the Packers, and he was competing for a job on the regular season roster.

After the hit, Dupre laid motionless for a while, but was later able to move his arms and legs. He gave a thumbs up to fans as he was carted off the field.

Dupre was one of four players injured in the Packers’ first preseason game. Don Barclay left with an ankle injury. Damarious Randall left with a concussion. And Kentrell Brice left with a finger injury.

He was taken to the hospital for further evaluation.

Dupre was drafted out of LSU this spring.