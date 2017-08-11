Cloudy
Packers' cornerback Damarious Randall was diagnosed with a concussion in Thursday’s preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Randall walked off the field without assistance but he was carted into the locker room.
He is in his third season with the Packers.
#Packers CB Damarious Randall has been diagnosed with a concussion. #PHIvsGB— Green Bay Packers (@packers) August 11, 2017
Also, Guard Don Barclay left the game as well, Thursday.
#Packers' C Don Barclay is down. Lucas Patrick warming up. https://t.co/mie4hM7Sbp pic.twitter.com/0INL6ubzmF— 620wtmj (@620wtmj) August 11, 2017
Thursday was the Green Bay Packers’ first preseason game against the Eagles.
The extent of the injury is not yet clear.
Barclay has played 62 games over the last five seasons.
Don Barclay has an ankle injury. #PHIvsGB— Green Bay Packers (@packers) August 11, 2017
