Packers' cornerback Damarious Randall was diagnosed with a concussion in Thursday’s preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Randall walked off the field without assistance but he was carted into the locker room.

He is in his third season with the Packers.

#Packers CB Damarious Randall has been diagnosed with a concussion. #PHIvsGB — Green Bay Packers (@packers) August 11, 2017

Also, Guard Don Barclay left the game as well, Thursday.

Thursday was the Green Bay Packers’ first preseason game against the Eagles.

The extent of the injury is not yet clear.

Barclay has played 62 games over the last five seasons.