Don Barclay, Damarious Randall leave preseason game with injuries

8:45 PM, Aug 10, 2017
9:40 PM, Aug 10, 2017
Hobe, Marty
Packers' cornerback Damarious Randall was diagnosed with a concussion in Thursday’s preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Randall walked off the field without assistance but he was carted into the locker room. 

He is in his third season with the Packers. 

Also, Guard Don Barclay left the game as well, Thursday. 

Thursday was the Green Bay Packers’ first preseason game against the Eagles.

The extent of the injury is not yet clear.

Barclay has played 62 games over the last five seasons. 

