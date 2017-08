The Milwaukee Bucks will host the Cleveland Cavaliers in their season opener on Friday, Oct. 20, which will be televised on ESPN.

The opener will kick off the Bucks’ 50th Anniversary season, as they take on the defending Eastern Conference Champion Cavaliers.

The Bucks have a 5oth Anniversary “Superpass” promotion including the season opener, which you can learn about on the team’s website.

The rest of the Bucks’ schedule will be released at a later date.