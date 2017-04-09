Bucks clinch playoff berth with 90-82 win over 76ers

Back to back wins over the Celtics and Pistons had the Milwaukee Bucks in prime playoff position. Three straight losses later, the team was losing their East seeding and in danger of missing out on the postseason altogether.

A trip to Philadelphia would ease their woes, as the Bucks (41-39) clinched their second playoff berth under head coach Jason Kidd with a 90-82 win over the lottery-bound 76ers.

The game started slow for the Bucks, who had relied heavily on Giannis Antetokounmpo over the past 3 games, and they trailed the Sixers 48-42 at halftime. After outscoring Philadelphia 25-12 in the 3rd quarter, the Bucks took control and held on for the win.

Giannis finished with 20 points, 10 rebounds, and 6 assists, while Greg Monroe (17) and Matthew Dellavedova (14) were the only other Bucks in double-figures.

Playoff seeding is not yet set for the Bucks; the NBA Playoffs are scheduled to begin on April 15th.

They are back in action Monday night against the Charlotte Hornets for their final regular season appearance at the BMO Harris Bradley Center.