The Milwaukee Brewers selected Keston Hiura with the ninth pick in the MLB Draft Monday.

After a lackluster 73-89 campaign in 2016, the Milwaukee Brewers used the ninth overall pick in the 2017 MLB Draft on the second baseman out of UC Irvine.

Hiura played three seasons at UCI. In 2017 he had a .442 batting average with 135 RBIs and 236 hits.