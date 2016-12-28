Oral arguments set for Dassey's appeal

11:29 AM, Dec 28, 2016
5:45 PM, Dec 28, 2016

A federal appeals court has scheduled oral arguments on Brendan Dassey's case for February 14.

Dassey is currently serving a lifetime prison sentence along with his uncle, Steven Avery, for the 1995 murder of Teresa Halbach.

Earlier this year, a federal judge tossed out Dassey's confession and conviction, but the state appealed that ruling.

The case was then sent to an appeals court in Chicago.

During the oral arguments scheduled for February 14, each side will have 15 minutes to present their case to the judges. 

