Driver tests positive for caffeine, charged with DUI

FAIRFIELD, Calif. - (KCRA/NBC) - A California man is facing a charge of driving under the influence, but the only drug found in his system was caffeine.

In August 2015, Joseph Schwab, 36, was driving home from work when an alcohol beverage control agent pulled him over.

The agent said Schwab was darting in-and-out of traffic, and she believed he was under the influence of a drug.