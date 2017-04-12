Comedian Charlie Murphy dead at 57

Comedian Charlie Murphy died at 57 after losing his battle with leukemia, TMZ reported.

Murphy died in a New York City hospital on Wednesday morning, according to TMZ. Murphy co-starred on the "Chappelle's Show" and is the older brother of Eddie Murphy.

Murphy was credited in a number of different movies and TV shows, including roles on "Night at the Museum" and "Norbit" along with TV series "Black Jesus" and "Power."

In addition to playing several acting roles and serving as a comedian, Murphy also got several writing credits, according to IMDB.com.