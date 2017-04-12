Comedian Charlie Murphy dead at 57

Fair
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - NOVEMBER 03: Actor Charlie Murphy arrives at Spike TV's "Eddie Murphy: One Night Only" at the Saban Theatre on November 3, 2012 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - NOVEMBER 03: (L-R) Actor Charlie Murphy and honoree Eddie Murphy arrive at Spike TV's "Eddie Murphy: One Night Only" at the Saban Theatre on November 3, 2012 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)
NEW YORK - DECEMBER 10: (L-R) Actors Charlie Murphy, Gabrielle Union and Morris Chestnut attend the "Perfect Holiday" Celebration at Marquee on December 10, 2007 in New York City. (Photo by Steven Henry/Getty Images)
NEW YORK - JUNE 04: Actor Charlie Murphy appears on BET's 106 & Park June 4, 2007 in New York City. (Photo by Scott Gries/Getty Images)
NEW YORK - JULY 23: Comedian Charlie Murphy appears on a taping of BET 106 & Park on July 23, 2007 in New York City. (Photo by Brad Barket/Getty Images)
NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 16: Comedian Charlie Murphy speaks at the Sony PlayStation 3 Launch Party at the Sony Style Store on November 16, 2006 in New York City. Sony allowed 400 people to purchase the new Sony PlayStation 3 at the party. (Photo by Brad Barket/Getty Images )
Comedian Charlie Murphy died at 57 after losing his battle with leukemia, TMZ reported.
Murphy died in a New York City hospital on Wednesday morning, according to TMZ. Murphy co-starred on the "Chappelle's Show" and is the older brother of Eddie Murphy.
Murphy was credited in a number of different movies and TV shows, including roles on "Night at the Museum" and "Norbit" along with TV series "Black Jesus" and "Power."
In addition to playing several acting roles and serving as a comedian, Murphy also got several writing credits, according to IMDB.com.