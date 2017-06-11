Whitewater police welcomes new canine officer

WHITEWATER - The city of Whitewater has welcomed the city's newest police dog.



The official swearing in of their newest K-9 officer, Ruso, took place at the June 6 Common Council meeting.



Ruso is a 28-month-old male Labrador retriever from Mexico and trained at the Little Rock K-9 Academy in Little Rock, Arkansas.



“Ruso will be a great addition to the team,” said Police Chief Lisa Otterbacher. “I am sure the community will fall in love with Ruso. He is as sweet as can be, but also trained hard and ready to get to work.”



Patrol officer Justin Stuppy was chosen to be Whitewater's new K-9 handler and began formal training with Ruso on May 8.



The police department's K-9 program focuses on drug detection and tracking.



The program is supported and sustained by annual fundraisers and private donations.



The swearing in of the newest member of the Whitewater Police Department K-9 Unit will take place at the June 6, 2017 Common Council meeting at 6:30 p.m. The public is welcome to attend.



Visit the Whitewater K-9 or Whitewater Police Department Facebook pages, the city of Whitewater website, or visit the Whitewater Police Department for more information.