Victim of fatal crash on Hoan Bridge identified

Authorities have released the name of a man who was killed when his pickup truck veered off the south end of the Hoan Bridge Monday morning.

The victim was identified Tuesday as 27-year-old Christopher John Weber.

Weber was the sole occupant of the pickup when he lost control on south end of the bridge, went over the wall and fell an estimated 50 feet to the ground below, landing on the roof just north of Carferry Drive.

"It's really a tough time, I still don't believe it," said Dear, a former co-worker at Thainamite.

"Yeah I cried because he was a nice guy, yeah it's absolutely a shock," said another former co-worker Nini.

Slippery conditions were reported before the crash, but investigators have not revealed the cause of the crash.

