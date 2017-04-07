This morning, an unlucky driver was struck with the tire of a pickup truck. Driving on I-41 in Menomonee Falls the tire flew off the truck, breaking the windshield and crushing the roof.

A passenger in the car was taken to the hospital for treatment. The injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

