Some MCTS bus fares to increase in 2017

Some MCTS bus fares are increasing for the first time in more than five years.

The cost of a regular and premium 7-Day and 31-Day Pass is going up next year, while single ride fares, 1-Day Passes and reduced fare passes are staying the same.

2017 MCTS Fares Adult M•CARD Ride - $1.75 (no change)

Adult Cash Ride - $2.25 (no change)

1-Day Pass at fare outlet - $4 (no change)

1-Day Pass on the bus - $5 cash/$4 Stored Cash Value (no change)

7-Day Pass - $19.50 ($2 increase)

31-Day Pass - $72 ($8 increase)

Elimination of $.35 zone fare on Route 79

The end of 2016 will also mark the end of individual paper tickets.

Paper passes and transfers were eliminated earlier this year, but riders can use any remaining tickets through December 31, 2016. Riders can turn in full sheets of 10 tickets at the MCTS Administration Building (1942 N 17th Street, Milwaukee) and receive the value of the tickets on an M•CARD.

MILWAUKEE -

