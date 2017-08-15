Shooter still at large in triple fatal gang shooting at Great Lakes Dragaway

Leaders are hoping for change following a triple homicide at the Great Lakes Dragaway. The drag strip is near Union Grove in the Town of Paris.

"We're all concerned, everyone in the town is concerned," said Ron Kammerzelt, Town of Paris Supervisor.

Three people are dead after a gunman shot them near the concession area in the parking lot of the Great Lakes Dragaway Sunday night. The Kenosha Sheriff said the three men from Illinois were in a gang, and might have been targeted by a rival gang.

"How did it happen in a small town?" asked Virgil Gentz, Town of Paris Chairman.

Gentz has been Town Chairman for 39 years and he's never seen this kind of violence in the Town of Paris.

Larry's Fun Fest was underway at the drag strip at time of the shooting. About 5,000 people were there. Town Supervisor Ron Kammerzelt said it honors a Milwaukee man and it's the biggest event of the year at the venue.

"We've talked about traffic problems, and things like that other years, and safety, and he hires security for that; and does everything he can on site. Apparently there needs to be more done," said Kammerzelt.

Town leaders hope to work with the owners of the Dragaway to make changes.

"The drag strip people I'm sure will be reviewing many different things and doing the best so that nothing like this will happen again," said Gentz.

The shooter is not in custody. The sheriff said a lack of cooperation has made detectives' jobs very difficult.