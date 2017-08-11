Sherman Park pastor has passion to help neighborhood heal

One year ago the Sherman Park violence was a crisis for family, friends and the faith community. When that weekend turned to mayhem, Pastor Alexis Twito and her team of chaplains were on a mission.



"I looked at my group of chaplains and I said OK, I need one of you over there, one of you over here, another over here," Twito said, "so that we can kind of surround the space, try to be a prayerful peaceful presence."

She's a chaplain with the Salvation Army that partners with Milwaukee police for moments like the weekend of Aug. 13, to pray to listen to help.

"My hope was, boy I sure hope we can come together," Twito said. "I hope we can work out a plan to react to this to take seriously the hurt and the pain we are hearing but also come to working solutions."



So Twito and other chaplains hit the streets to listen to people's concerns.



Twito grew up in Milwaukee and lives in Sherman Park. The one criticism she got during the Sherman Park unrest was: Why does the faith community only show up during a crisis? She vowed to change that.

"Where are you every day," was the question she often heard? "Yes, this is a crisis, but we live in crisis every day," she said neighbors told her.



But as the days passed, Twito said police, community groups and other pastors kept an open dialogue and it worked.



"When we brought in a new class of chaplains at the beginning of this year in January over half of them came as a result of what happened at the unrest in August," she said.



The unrest turned into an unexpected result for a chaplaincy program that now feels stronger and better to serve Milwaukee.