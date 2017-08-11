School start dates for public and private schools in southeastern Wisconsin

For many children in southeast Wisconsin. the summer is winding down and the start of school is not far off.

Most schools will welcome students back to class on September 5th, the day after Labor Day. In Milwaukee, the school board voted last year to start high school and some middle school students on Monday, August 14th with the remainder of students reporting on Tuesday, September 5th.

Some Catholic High Schools in the Archdiocese of Milwaukee will start the week of August 14, with most schools starting before Labor Day. You are urged to contact your school for an exact start date.

Here is the list of school start dates for southeastern Wisconsin schools.

MILWAUKEE COUNTY

Milwaukee Public Schools

Early start is Monday 8/14 (All high schools and some middle schools)

Traditional start is Tuesday, 9/5 ( All elementary schools and some middle schools)

Brown Deer

The first day of school is Tuesday 9/5

Shorewood

The first day of school Tuesday 9/5.

Wauwatosa

The first day of school is Friday 9/1.

West Allis/West Milwaukee

The first day of school is Friday 9/1.

Whitefish Bay

The first day of school is Tuesday 9/5.

Oak Creek/Franklin

The first day of school is Tuesday 9/5.

Greenfield

The first day of school is Friday 9/1.

Greendale

The first day of school is Tuesday 9/5.

South Milwaukee

The first day of school is Tuesday 9/5.

St. Francis

The first day of school is Tuesday 9/5.

Fox Point/Bayside

The first day of school is Tuesday 9/5.

Glendale/River Hills

The first day of school is Tuesday 9/5.

Cudahy

The first day of school is Tuesday 9/5.

Whitnall School District (Hales Corners)

The first day of school is Friday 9/1.

WAUKESHA COUNTY

Waukesha School District

The first day of school is Friday 9/1.

Elmbrook Schools

The first day of school is Friday 9/1.

New Berlin

The first day of school is Tuesday 9/5.

Oconomowoc Area School District

The first day of school is Tuesday 9/5.

Pewaukee

The first day of school is Friday 9/1 for grades 7-12. Wednesday 9/6 for elementary students.

Muskego-Norway School District

The first day of school is Thursday 8/24.

Kettle Moraine School District

The first day of school is Tuesday 9/5.

Lake Country School District

The first day of school is Tuesday 9/5.

Heartland/Lakeside School District

The first day of school is Tuesday 9/5.

Menomonee Falls

The first day of school is Monday 8/28.

Mukwonago

The first day of school is Monday 8/28.

Hamilton School District (Sussex)

The first day of school is Tuesday 9/5

OZAUKEE COUNTY

Cedarburg

The first day of school is Tuesday 9/5

Mequon/Thiensville School District

The first day of school for high school and K8 is Friday 9/1. K 4 starts on 9/6.

Port Washington-Saukville School District

The first day of school is Friday 9/1.

Cedar Grove-Belgium School District

The first day of school is Tuesday 9/5.

Northern Ozaukee School District

The first day of school is Tuesday 9/5.

Grafton

The first day of school Wednesday 8/30.

RACINE COUNTY

Racine Unified School District

The first day of school is Tuesday 9/5.

Burlington

Grades 1-9— start on Tuesday 9/5

Grades 10-12—start on Wednesday 9/6

Grade 5K— start on Thursday 9/7

Union Grove

The first day of school is Friday 9/1.

Waterford

The first day of School for K5-8 is Tuesday 9/5.

Raymond

The first day of school is Friday 9/1.

KENOSHA COUNTY

Kenosha Unified School District

The first day of school is Tuesday 9/5.

Genoa City School District

The first day of school is Tuesday 9/5.

Brighton School District

The first day of school is Friday 9/1.

Paris Consolidated School District

The first day of school is Tuesday 9/5

Randall Consolidated School

The first day of school is Tuesday 9/5

Salem School District

The first day of school is Tuesday 9/5

Wheatland Center School

The first day of school is Tuesday 9/5

SHEBOYGAN COUNTY

Sheboygan Area School District

The first day of school is Tuesday 9/5.

Plymouth Joint School District

The first day of school is Tuesday 9/5.

Sheboygan Falls

The first day of school is Tuesday 9/5.

Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah

The first day of school is Tuesday 9/5.

Howards Grove School District

The first day of school is Tuesday 9/5.

Kohler School District

The first day of school is Tuesday 9/5.

Oostburg School District

The first day of school is Tuesday 9/5.

School District of Random Lake

The first day of school is Tuesday 9/5

WALWORTH COUNTY

Big Foot Union High School District

The first day of school is Tuesday 9/5.

Elkhorn Area School District

The first day of school is Tuesday 9/5.

Walworth Joint School District 1

The first day of school is Tuesday 9/5.

Fontana J8 School District

The first day of school is Tuesday 9/5.

Lake Geneva-Genoa City Union High School

The first day of school for Badger High School Freshman is on Tuesday on 9/5. All other students start on Wednesday 9/6.

Lake Geneva G1 School District

Elementary school students start on Tuesday 9/5. K4 kindergarten starts on Wednesday 9/7

Linn J6 School District

The first day of school is Tuesday 9/5.

Delavan-Darien School District

The first day of school is Tuesday 9/5.

Palmyra-Eagle Area School District

The first day of school is Tuesday 9/5.

Linn J4 School District

The first day of school is Tuesday 9/5.

Geneva J4 School District

School starts on Monday 9/11. (Opening later due to construction issues)

Sharon J11 School District

The first day of school is Tuesday 9/5.

Edgerton School District

The first day of school is Tuesday 9/5

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Erin School District

The first day of school is Tuesday 9/5.

Friess Lake School District

The first day of school is Tuesday 9/5.

Germantown School District

The first day of school Monday 8/28

Hartford J1 School District

The first day of school is Tuesday 9/5.

Hartford Union HS School District

The first day of school is Tuesday 9/5.

Kewaskum School District

The first day of school is Tuesday 9/5.

Richfield J1 School District

The first day of school is Tuesday 9/5.

Slinger School District

The first day of school is Tuesday 9/5.

West Bend School District

The first day of school is Tuesday 9/5.

