WAUKESHA COUNTY -- President Donald Trump will tour Waukesha County Technical College Tuesday with his daughter, Ivanka.

Alongside them on the tour, will be Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker.

The president will visit an apprenticeship program to help build our skilled labor workforce.

Walker said he has told the president he has the biggest bully pulpit in the world and needed to get out of the White House to listen to the heart of America.

"Manufacturing jobs pay 24 percent more than the average job in this state," Walker said.

Later Tuesday, a closed door fundraiser will take place for Walker with the president in Milwaukee.

Walker will then visit the White House on Thursday to talk about workforce with other governors.