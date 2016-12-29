TOWN OF PORT WASHINGTON - Multiple area fire departments responded to a massive barn fire in Port Washington Thursday morning.

It happened around 4 a.m. on Northwoods Road in the Town of Port Washington.

The Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office says the barn is a total loss, including the livestock and the property that was inside the barn. No one was injured.

Fire officials are still investigating the incident. Stay with TODAY'S TMJ4 for further updates.

