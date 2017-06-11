Milwaukee police officer nearly struck by gunfire

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee Police Officer survived an encounter with an armed suspect on Saturday, June 10th, around 8:10 p.m. near 26th and Auer Avenue.

Milwaukee police say an officer dressed in plain clothes was in the area conducting an investigation. A suspect fired a gun at the officer nearly striking him. The suspect then fled in a vehicle with another suspect.

Milwaukee police officers pursued the suspects in the vehicle until it crashed into a passing vehicle near 12th and Lloyd Streets. The suspects then fled on foot and were arrested without further incident. Several firearms have been recovered in the fleeing vehicle. Three uninvolved persons in the vehicle that was struck by the suspects, sustained non-life threatening injuries and were taken to a local hospital.

No officers were injured during this incident. The suspects are a 24-year old man and a 21-year old man both from Milwaukee. They are both on probation/parole for armed robbery.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.

