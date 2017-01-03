MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are asking for the public's help looking for 18-year-old Hakeem R. Tucker, the suspect who shot and killed an 18-year-old woman and seriously injured a 54-year-old man Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened around 2:20 a.m. inside a residence near the intersection of N. 41st Street and North Avenue.

Police say Tucker fled the scene on foot following the shooting.

The woman killed has been identified as 18-year-old Stephanie Jones. She died inside the residence where she was shot, despite life-saving efforts.

The 54-year-old man was taken to the hospital where he is being treated for a serious gunshot wound.

Veronica Jackson drove all the way from Racine to send her condolences to Jones' family. She got a call at 6 a.m. Tuesday morning and says she was devastated when she heard the news. "I just text her for the New Year, wished her a happy new year, Merry Christmas. I just can't believe it," Jackson said. "It's too much. It's too much. For the new year, I thought we weren't going to have this but I guess it's going to be the same thing."

The circumstances surrounding this incident remain under investigation.

Anyone who sees Tucker is asked to call 911 and those with information only can call the Milwaukee Police Department at (414) 935-7360.

