The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office says it has responded to 12 probable drug overdoses in the past 72 hours.

The announcement comes as Milwaukee County officials are preparing for a record number of overdoses in 2017. The Journal Sentinel reports that the number could exceed 400 people.

Karen Domagalski, Operations Manager at the Medical Examiner’s Office, tells TODAY’S TMJ4 the recent overdoses have been spread out across Milwaukee County and have been consistently occurring since late Wednesday.

Domagalski adds the last time their office saw a spike like this was in September 2016. This spike was primarily due to fentanyl or a fentanyl analog, Domagalski adds.

Autopsies are either in progress or have been completed. All are pending further toxicology testing. No other information has been released at this time.

Last year, 343 people died from drug overdoses in Milwaukee County, exceeding the record 2015 total of 255.

