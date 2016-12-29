Milwaukee Bucks' new arena construction on schedule

Construction workers have poured the first concrete slab on the metal deck that will make up the concourse of the new, Milwaukee Bucks Arena.

"This is a good milestone for us today," said Corey Waclawski, Project Manager for Mortenson Construction.

Waclawski said the concrete poured Thursday amounted to about 80 cubic yards.

"We have about 18-thousand cubic yards of concrete that'll have to be poured in the arena as a whole, including the foundations and everything," Waclawski said. "So a lot of concrete left to be poured."

The arena, currently known as the Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center, will be the centerpiece of an almost 30-acre development that will also include a practice facility, parking structure, and public plaza.

It’ll be located just North of where the BMO Harris Bradley Center currently sits.

An entertainment block featuring a community gathering space and a mixture of dining, entertainment, and retail will sit adjacent to the Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center along Fourth Street.

Steel beams being erected on the land near Sixth Street and Juneau Avenue will eventually make up the West end of the arena and seating bowl.

That's where Thursday morning's concrete pour took place.

Waclawski said the project as a whole remains on schedule.

"It's coming together real well," he said. "Steel erection is on schedule."

Ground was broken on the arena over the summer. It’s expected to be ready for the start of the 2018-19 NBA season.

The BMO Harris Bradley Center will be demolished after the new facility is finished.

About half of the roughly $500 million arena project is funded with public money from the city, the county and the state of Wisconsin.

