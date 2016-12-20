Mayor Barrett hands out gifts at VA hospital

Mayor Tom Barrett stopped in at Milwaukee’s Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center on Tuesday to present patients with items collected through the 10th Annual Holiday Drive.

Items on the veterans’ wish lists were collected for more than five weeks during the drive.

Donation bins were set up inside City Hall, the Courthouse and other facilities across Milwaukee County from November 11 to December 16.

“This is a huge deal for us,” said Daniel Zomchek, Director of the medical center.

“Each one of our veterans in our inpatient units is going to get a gift as part of this,” Zomchek said.

“This generous gift really means a lot to us,” said Delon Powell, a U.S. Army Captain and VA Medical Center employee. “Especially at this time of year.

Zomchek said some veterans might not have families, or may be struggling with issues like substance abuse or homelessness.

“The holidays can be a tough time of year for a lot of folks,” he said.

In addition to city and county workers, other donors for the 10th Annual Holiday Drive included the Brewers Community Foundation, Inc., Milwaukee County Zoo, Marcus Corporation, Bublr Bikes, and the Milwaukee Public Museum.



Be sure and try our new SNOWCAST APP! It is the "snow equivalent to STORM SHIELD" - a great new product that gives you high resolution snow forecasts for any part of the nation! It has just been introduced for iPhones, but we are working on the Android version! Just search SNOWCAST in the App Store or click here.