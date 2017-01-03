Kenosha cop charged with punching doctor in the face

Formal charges were filed Tuesday against a Kenosha police officer accused of punching a doctor outside the Kenosha Medical Center on New Years Day.

According to the criminal complaint, Officer Kendal West assaulted a doctor who allegedly was having a relationship with West's wife.

According to court documents, West and his wife were reportedly going through a divorce when the assault happened.

West is now charged with battery, disorderly conduct and misconduct in public office.

Court documents say west was on duty and in uniform when he left his patrol area and drove to the Kenosha Medical Center.

Around 1:30 a.m. on January 1, West witnessed his wife and the doctor talking outside in a parking lot.

West got out of his patrol cruiser and allegedly punched the doctor 2 to 3 times in the head.

"West then returned to his squad car and accelerated toward B.P. (the doctor), who was standing near R.W.'s car (West's wife)," court documents stated. "West swerved at the last minute, missing B.P. (the doctor) by approximately 2-3 feet."

Court documents also state that surveillance video from the hospital clearly shows West's squard car pull up to the scene and then shows West approaching and punching the doctor.

West's attorney asked the judge for leniency in setting a bond.

"This individual (Kendal West) who appears before you has been in custody for a couple of days," West's attorney said. "He understands what’s at stake and I think a reasonable bond would be a signature bond at this point with conditions.”

The judge set West's bond at $20,000.

West is due back in court January 20th for a preliminary hearing.

West's family and friends gathered outside of intake court following the hearing. We were told they have no comment.

The Racine County Sheriff's Office is lead agency on the investigation. The sheriff's office has refused to release a copy of the initial incident report surrounding West's arrest.

