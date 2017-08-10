Juries to be sequestered in Slender Man murder trials

The court has decided to sequester the juries for the murder trials for Morgan Geyser and Anissa Weier, who are accused of stabbing a classmate to please the fictional character Slender Man.

Waukesha Circuit Court Judge Michael Bohren signed the motion to sequester the juries on Thursday, citing the, “...significant level of public interest and discussion…” of the trials.

HBO recently created a documentary on the case called “Beware the Slenderman” this spring.

The sequestered jury means the jurors will be isolated from the public without access to most media with the goal of keeping them as impartial as possible.

Recently, the jury in the trial of ex-police officer Dominique Heaggan-Brown was sequestered. Heaggan-Brown was standing trial for shooting and killing Sylville Smith which sparked violence in Sherman Park one year ago.

Weier's trial is scheduled for next month and Geyser's is in October. Both pleaded not guilty in adult court by reason of mental disease.

