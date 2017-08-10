Juries to be sequestered in Slender Man murder trials

HBO recently created a documentary on the case called “Beware the Slenderman” this spring.
The sequestered jury means the jurors will be isolated from the public without access to most media with the goal of keeping them as impartial as possible.
Recently, the jury in the trial of ex-police officer Dominique Heaggan-Brown was sequestered. Heaggan-Brown was standing trial for shooting and killing Sylville Smith which sparked violence in Sherman Park one year ago.
Weier's trial is scheduled for next month and Geyser's is in October. Both pleaded not guilty in adult court by reason of mental disease.