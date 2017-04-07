Junior Bucks youth wheelchair basketball team wins national championship

The Wisconsin Adaptive Sports Association's Junior Bucks are national champions in youth wheelchair basketball.

The players may use wheelchairs, but the spirit of this team is anything but confined. They proved that Sunday morning when they won the national championship in Louisville, Kentucky.

Forward Lucas Oswald can spin a basketball on his finger tip just like Curly Neal. He said his teammates help keep him grounded.

“Every game is just a normal game and you're just playing to do your best and have fun,” Oswald said.

Travis Beckler who shoved aside spina bifida to become a mercurial point guard loses himself in the game.

“It's awesome. Xing plays, doing what we do best. It's awesome,” Becker said. “It's a great feeling when you get a basket or when you do something great. It's just kind of a cool feeling.

Thomas Calhoun’s son was also born with spina bifida.

“I've just seen him grow exponentially from a social aspect and feeling like he's among peers with this group,” Calhoun said.

Coach Jordan Wilkens seemingly cares less about the national championship title than he does about the transformative power of this game.

“It's amazing because adaptive sports opens the world for parents, families, friends,” Wilkens said. “It just opens everybody's eyes and to help us be able to just be that support network for everybody. It's really truly amazing.”

