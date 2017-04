The City of Racine Fire Department says a hoverboard was the cause of a house fire Saturday afternoon which left $60,000 in damages to the residence.

It happened just before 1 p.m. at a house located at 1416 College Ave. in the city of Racine.

Fire officials say a hoverboard caught fire in a second-floor bedroom of a 2-story residence causing fire and smoke damage throughout the entire floor. Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire and checked for extension.

The occupants were able to exit to safety unharmed as well as the family pets.

No other information has been released at this time.