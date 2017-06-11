Hot weather safety tips from the Milwaukee Health Department

The Milwaukee Health Department has several suggestions so you and your family can stay safe in the sun.

Stay Cool

Slow down, limit physical activity, and try to spend part of your day in air-conditioned spaces. Do not rely on fans as a primary cooling device. If your home does not have air conditioning, consider public places such as shopping malls, movie theaters, or libraries. During extreme heat events, local cooling centers may open.

Wear lightweight, loose-fitting, light-colored clothing.

Take cool baths or showers and use wet towels on your skin to help your body cool down.

Never leave children, pets, or other adults, especially the elderly or those who are disabled, in a parked car. Temperatures can become life-threatening within minutes.

Stay Hydrated

Drink plenty of water throughout the day, whether you are thirsty or not.

Avoid drinking caffeinated or alcoholic drinks, as these can increase heat effects.

Stay Informed

Check your local news and weather reports for extreme heat alerts and safety tips.

Be aware of symptoms of heat-related illness in adults, and be aware of special tips for infants.

Check on relatives, friends, and neighbors, especially those who may be most at-risk for illness. These include very young children, the elderly, and those on certain medications (especially medications related to blood pressure, heart disease, and mental health).

Young children, people over the age of 65, overweight people, and those with chronic illness are at a greater risk of suffering a heat-related illness.