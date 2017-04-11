Group sues Muskego over cemetery maintenance

A Civil War group, critical of how the city of Muskego maintains an historic cemetery, is now suing the city.

The Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War filed the suit in Waukesha County Circuit court Tuesday. The group claims Muskego's refusal to mow Luther Parker Cemetery violates state law.

The city has long said it is respecting the heritage of the cemetery.

City forester Tom Zagar told WTMJ Radio in 2016: "Over the decades this community has valued preserving Luther Parker Cemetery with the historic, native vegetation that existed when its pioneers were buried." "Luther Parker Cemetery has the only documented prairie remnant in Muskego. In North America Native prairies cover just one tenth of one percent of their original range. For its size, Luther Parker Cemetery contains a decent assemblage of native plants and is recognized as a Natural Area of Local Significance and an Isolated Natural Resource Area by the Southeastern Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission."

In a statement released Tuesday, the Sons of Union Veterans maintains that the city can mow around the graves in the cemetery and still preserve wild flowers on the borders and back end of the cemetery.

