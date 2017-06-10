Glendale police and MADACC working to rehab rescued dog

Glendale police and the Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission are helping a dog rescued by officers Friday that appears to be malnourished.



On Facebook the GPD said the dog will be held at MADACC for five days and decide if further rehab is needed, or if she will be strong enough for adoption.



“This girl has touched so many hearts here at the Glendale Police Dept. and we are going to be keeping very close tabs on her,” said the Facebook post.



Police found the dog near Silver Spring Drive and Milwaukee River Parkway in the morning, and officers are looking for anyone who recognizes her. If you know the dog, you are urged to contact Glendale police.

The MADACC named her Ruthie, and when she’s up to full health, one of the GPD officers plans to adopt her.