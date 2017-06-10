FBI looking for six Milwaukee gang fugitives

Law enforcement suited up in military gear with long guns for a roundup of violent gang members in Milwaukee.



Eleven people are federally charged after an eight-month FBI investigation into the Milwaukee-based street gang “Gangster Disciples.”



The gang task force made arrests at five locations today across the city, however, they are still looking for six other suspects.



The list of wanted fugitives includes Alexander Jenkins, Kendrick Davis, Olajwan Veasy, Jeremy Crumb, John Dismuke, and Marcello Mays.



If you know where they are, call police.