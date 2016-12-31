Man, woman killed in West Allis shooting

WEST ALLIS -- A man and a women were killed in a double shooting in West Allis Friday afternoon, police say.

Deputy Chief Christopher Botsch says that officers found a 35-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman dead when they arrived at a home near S. 94th St. and W. Schlinger Ave. just before 2:00 p.m. Friday. Both of them appeared to have suffered gunshot wounds.

Police say they aren't seeking any suspects, and there's no danger to the public. A gun was recovered at the scene.

Reporter Eric Ross tweeted Friday evening that five West Allis squad cars were on the scene:

5 West Allis squad cars are on scene. pic.twitter.com/vuv6DuqCIQ — Eric Ross (@EricRossTMJ4) December 30, 2016

