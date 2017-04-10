Dozens rolled on the stage this weekend in Brookfield at a wheelchair fashion show called "This is How We Roll.”

The fashion show was completely comprised of models in wheelchairs-- from teachers, nurses, lawyers and children.

The event was created to highlight the importance of medical research, wheelchair accessibility and inclusion within the community by breaking down barriers and changing the stereotypes society has about wheelchair users. It also provides each model with a life changing experience by promoting positivity, self-worth and life skills.

Proceeds benefited the Bryon Riesch Paralysis Foundation -- whose goal is to find a cure for paralysis.

