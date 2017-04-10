Judge denies venue change for Dominique Heaggan-Brown

MILWAUKEE (AP) -- A judge has denied a change of venue in the trial of a former Milwaukee police officer charged with reckless homicide in the shooting death of a suspect during a traffic stop.

Attorneys for Dominique Heaggan-Brown withdrew a request during a pre-trial conference Monday in Milwaukee County Circuit Court to have the jury sequestered.

Heaggan-Brown has pleaded not guilty to a charge of first-degree reckless homicide in the August death of 23-year-old Sylville Smith. It ignited two nights of looting and violence in Milwaukee, unrest that followed the deaths of black men at the hands of police in cities from Ferguson, Missouri, to Baltimore. Both Smith and Heaggan-Brown are black.

Heaggan-Brown is also charged in a separate case with sexually assaulting an unconscious man.

