Dogs hunt for Easter eggs at Brown County dog park

Who said Easter egg hunts are just for kids? On Saturday, it was all about the dogs.

About 200 people and their furry friends sniffed for hidden eggs at the Brown County dog park in Hobart.

"You can bring your dog out here. They can go and find some eggs which have treats in them. It's a beautiful day, so we've had a great turnout so far," said Lori Nachtwey with the Bay Area Humane Society.

Coupons and prizes were also stuffed in the eggs. The event featured food trucks and a dog photo booth as well.

Half the proceeds will go to the Bay Area Humane Society. The other half will pay for new agility equipment at the dog park.

