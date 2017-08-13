Cream Puff Pavilion evacuated at Wisconsin State Fair

Pulled fire alarm creates panic

4:46 PM, Aug 13, 2017
6:05 PM, Aug 13, 2017

Emergency crews are on the scene at the Wisconsin State Fair after the Cream Puff Pavilion was evacuated Sunday.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Emergency crews are on the scene at the Wisconsin State Fair after the Cream Puff Pavilion was evacuated late Sunday afternoon.

TODAY'S TMJ4 has learned that the area was evacuated after a fire alarm was pulled. 

EMTs are on the scene attending to some of the people in the crowd. Witnesses say there was a panic after reports of a gun, but officials say no shots were fired and no gun was present.

People are being let back in to the building. 

Sunday is the last day of the State Fair. 

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top