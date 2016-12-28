City of Biloxi says bar run by Favre's sister is a nuisance

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) -- The city of Biloxi could shut down a bar run by former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre's sister.

The lawsuit says police have responded to 133 calls at Sideways between July 13 and Nov. 30, including brawls and gunshots. Biloxi could also seek a permanent order forcing the bar to post bond to ensure it abides by city laws.

At a second Sideways location in Bay St. Louis, acting Police Chief Wes Mayley says complaints are normal for a bar.

