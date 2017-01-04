Cempazuchi Comida Brava, a Mexican restaurant on Brady Street, will be closing its doors after nearly 18 years of business.

Cempazuchi will close its doors "within the next several weeks" according to a post made on their Facebook page.

"This is a personal decision that comes after much thought, and the time just feels right, said Bryce Clark on the restaurant's Facebook page. "It’s time to seek out new adventures, take time to see more of the world, and see what else might be out there. We thank everyone who has come in our door since April of 1999, and hope to see many of you one or two more times."

Cempazuchi opened its doors on April 7, 1999. There is no word yet on an exact closing date.

