Cafe Hollander in Wauwatosa to close temporarily for renovations

Cafe Hollander in Wauwatosa will be closing its doors temporarily next week while the restaurant undergoes renovations.

The renovations to the restaurant include: refinished floors, freshly updated interior, a nitro line, and eight additional draught lines in a new, redesigned bar.

The restaurant will close January 2 and reopen on January 13.

The owners say they timed the renovation projection to coincide with the end of the “Tosa Village Streetscaping Project.”

During the closure, the restaurant encourages its guests to visit Cafe Bavaria next door.

