At least a dozen trash cans set on fire in Riverwest

Milwaukee police are investigating a large number of trash fires in the Riverwest neighborhood.

At least a dozen garbage cans were set on fire Wednesday morning in the area of Meinecke to Center, and Holton to Fratney.

"That's mind-blowing. It's absolutely mind-blowing," said Mike Pledl.

Pledl saw the burned-out bins as he was walking his dogs Frank and Willa.

"Those trash bins are right next to houses. Fires spread to houses like nothing," said Pledl.

Dawn Gott lives across the street from one of the fires.

"I think it's sad. I mean they have nothing else to do, but destroy other people's property," she said.

Two months ago on the city's south side, eight suspicious trash fires were reported in a two hour time span. One of the fires spread to a garage, destroying several cars.

Police shared surveillance video of three people riding on bikes in the area at the time of the fires, but so far no arrest have been made in the South Milwaukee fires or the Riverwest fires.