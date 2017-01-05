4 Milwaukee teens arrested for carjacking

Three of the four teens were already on county supervision for other arrests.
We found police in the exact same area Wednesday night near 81st and Nash, this time for an attempted home break-in.
"I'm irritated but I gotta look at the plus side of everything, they didn't get in," said Pete, the owner of the home. He did not want to give his last name.
Be sure and try our new SNOWCAST APP! It is the "snow equivalent to STORM SHIELD" - a great new product that gives you high resolution snow forecasts for any part of the nation! It has just been introduced for iPhones, but we are working on the Android version! Just search SNOWCAST in the App Store or click here.