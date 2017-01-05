4 Milwaukee teens arrested for carjacking

MILWAUKEE -- Four robbers who stole a man's car at gunpoint have been caught.

All the suspects are teenagers and could be responsible for similar crimes across Milwaukee.

The suspects police caught are young. On Tuesday, police arrested four teens ranging from 13 to 16 years old for stealing a car from the owner at gun point.

Three of the four teens were already on county supervision for other arrests.

We found police in the exact same area Wednesday night near 81st and Nash, this time for an attempted home break-in.

"I'm irritated but I gotta look at the plus side of everything, they didn't get in," said Pete, the owner of the home. He did not want to give his last name.

