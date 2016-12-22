1 Madison group home worker killed, another hurt in shooting

12:41 PM, Dec 22, 2016

One woman was killed and another seriously hurt after a shooting at a group home for cognitively disabled adults in Madison.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- One woman was killed and another seriously hurt after a shooting at a group home for cognitively disabled adults in Madison.
 
Police say both women worked at the home and were shot multiple times on Wednesday. The three residents of the group home were not injured.
Police say they have arrested a 25-year-old man. They say he knew the victim and had targeted her in the shooting.
 
Madison police Chief Mike Koval says the woman who was injured is "struggling for her life" and underwent emergency surgery Wednesday night. She was able to call authorities after the shooting and give them details about the suspect.
 
Koval says a semi-automatic handgun was recovered at the scene.

 

