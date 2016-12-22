1 Madison group home worker killed, another hurt in shooting

Police say they have arrested a 25-year-old man. They say he knew the victim and had targeted her in the shooting.
Madison police Chief Mike Koval says the woman who was injured is "struggling for her life" and underwent emergency surgery Wednesday night. She was able to call authorities after the shooting and give them details about the suspect.
Koval says a semi-automatic handgun was recovered at the scene.
