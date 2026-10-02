Rogers Behavioral Health: Understanding the Impact of OCD in Professional Settings

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Obsessive-compulsive Disorder, or OCD, is a widely misunderstood, often debilitating neurological condition affecting about 1 in 40 people. It causes a distressing cycle of obsessions (intrusive thoughts) and compulsions (repetitive behaviors) that can severely impair daily functioning. Despite its severity, OCD is frequently a punchline in jokes or used to explain quirky behavior. To reduce stigma and promote workplace accommodations, Dr. Matthew Boyer, MD, FASAM, a psychiatrist with Rogers Behavioral Health, shares insights on how OCD manifests at work. His goal is to help employees feel safe discussing mental health and encourage employers to offer support. Rogers Behavioral Health is a leading nonprofit, independent provider of mental health and addiction treatment services. With locations in 10 states, they are among the largest specialty behavioral healthcare systems in the U.S., helping adults, adolescents, and children live for the moments that matter most.

Manifestations of OCD at work, its impact on performance and how to discuss with an employer:

Common Behaviors



Excessive checking and re-reading of emails before sending or repeatedly checking documents, calendar entries and door locks

Becoming stuck on minor details because of an intense fear of being fired or causing harm

Silently repeating words, counting or constantly asking managers and colleagues for validation

Not sharing office kitchens, specific bathrooms, or shaking hands

Impact on Professional Life



Reduced productivity which can lead to missed deadlines, chronic lateness or wandering focus

Exhaustion and burnout by trying to hide internal distress which leads to mental fatigue and stress

Strained relationships with managers, colleagues, clients and guests

Tips for Talking to Employer:



Reflect on what you need to improve functioning on the job

Schedule time with your manager or HR to discuss

Implement accommodations

Dr Boyer shares more in the link below. He says it's important to get treatment that matches your unique needs. If you or someone you care about is struggling with OCD, please know that support and professional help are available. For a free and confidential screening, visit rogersbh.org or call 1-800-767-4411. You don’t have to face it alone—help is just a call or click away.