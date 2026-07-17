Rogers Behavioral Health Shares Small Steps to Improve Mental Health

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Small, meaningful activities can be an important part of protecting our mental health and improving overall mental wellness. There are many examples of simple things we can do daily to stay active and engaged in life. Dr Peggy Scallon, MD, DFAPA, DFAACAP is a psychiatrist with Rogers Behavioral Health, and she says it's very helpful to think "one step at a time" and focus on mini successes. In other words, start small and gradually work toward doing bigger things to support your mental health through action. Rogers Behavioral Health offers effective treatments to meet each person’s unique needs. Rogers is a leading nonprofit, independent provider of mental health and addiction treatment services. With locations in ten states, they are among the largest specialty behavioral healthcare systems in the U.S., helping adults, adolescents, and children live for the moments that matter most.

Dr Scallon shares three categories of everyday activities that can be very helpful:

Routine activities: These are the basics, such as showering, brushing your teeth, eating, sleeping, and keeping your space somewhat organized. Maintaining a routine and managing healthy rhythms helps us feel better, meet our goals, and keeps us accountable to ourselves and others.



Enjoyable activities: These are fun things, such as listening to music, exercising, attending sporting events, spending time outside, moving your body, or doing a hobby. Even short moments like these can lift your mood.

Valued activities: We assign importance to these activities, although we may not necessarily enjoy doing them in the moment. Examples include finishing a task, going to work or school, or following through on something you said you’d do. They boost our self-esteem by helping us feel responsible, confident, and capable.

