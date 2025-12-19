Rogers Behavioral Health Offers Support for Postpartum Depression

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of TMJ4.

The birth of a baby can cause a variety of very powerful emotions, from excitement and joy — to fear and anxiety. Many new moms experience something called the "baby blues" after childbirth, but some new moms experience something more severe and long lasting, which is a form of depression known as postpartum depression. There are a lot of misconceptions about this mental health condition, so it's important to educate yourself about the problem, understand the stigma that often surrounds it and recognize the benefits of treatment for yourself or a new mom you love. Rogers Behavioral Health is a leading nonprofit, independent provider of mental health and addiction treatment services. With locations in ten states, they are among the largest specialty behavioral healthcare systems in the U.S., helping adults, adolescents, and children live for the moments that matter most. Recovery is possible and that's the truth!

Some of the symptoms associated with Postpartum Depression:

Depressed mood or severe mood swings

Crying too much

Difficulty bonding with your baby

Withdrawing from family and friends

Loss of appetite or eating much more than usual

Inability to sleep, called insomnia, or sleeping too much

Overwhelming tiredness or loss of energy

Less interest and pleasure in activities you used to enjoy

Intense irritability and anger

Fear that you're not a good mother

Hopelessness

Feelings of worthlessness, shame, guilt or inadequacy

Reduced ability to think clearly, concentrate or make decisions

Restlessness

Severe anxiety and panic attacks

Thoughts of harming yourself or your baby

Recurring thoughts of death or suicide

If you or someone you care about is struggling with postpartum depression, please know that support and professional help are available. For a free and confidential screening, visit rogersbh.org or call 1-800-767-4411. You don’t have to face it alone—help is just a call or click away.