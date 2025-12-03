Rogers Behavioral Health Offers Support for Everyone Grieving this Holiday Season

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of TMJ4.

The holidays and special occasions can often intensify feelings of grief. There are healthy ways to honor loved ones who have passed during this time of celebration. If you feel you are not able to cope with the grief you are experiencing, please reach out for professional support. Rogers Behavioral Health is a leading nonprofit, independent provider of mental health and addiction treatment services. With locations in ten states, they are among the largest specialty behavioral healthcare systems in the U.S., helping adults, adolescents, and children live for the moments that matter most.

Here are some helpful tips for this season from Dr Nicholas Mahoney, DO, psychiatrist, OCD, Anxiety, and Depression Center Adult Residential Care at Rogers Behavioral Health:

Allow yourself to feel all of the things you're feeling. These emotions are part of the grieving process. Don't judge yourself or others who are feeling sad, lonely, angry or even joyful



Set realistic expectations for yourself and others. Give yourself permission to not have a "perfect" holiday. Be flexible and understanding with yourself and others.



Plan for social events by deciding on which celebrations you'll attend and how long you'll stay. It's always okay to say "no" to events.



Communicate what you need to family and friends. Know your own limits and take a break from gatherings when needed.



Honor your loved ones and create traditions if this is meaningful to you. You could consider sharing memories at the table, make a donation in their name, light a candle or look at photos.



Create new traditions or find new sources of joy. Maybe you want to change the location of your celebration, make a potluck meal instead of having one family member do all the cooking or maybe you play a new game.



Engage in self-care and ask for support. Make your own physical, emotional and mental well-being a priority and practice it! Lean on friends, family or support groups and consider finding a therapist or trusted counselor who specializes in grief.



Help others! Volunteering and reaching out to others can be a very positive way to cope and bring joy to someone else who may need support and care.



Check out our interview with Dr Mahoney in the video player above.

If you or someone you care about is a veteran or first responder and struggling with mental health issues, please know that hope, healing and support are available. For a free and confidential screening, visit rogersbh.org or call 1-800-767-4411. You don’t have to face it alone—help is just a call or click away.

